Forge FC Acquire Forward Levonte Johnson

Published on July 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the club has executed a loan agreement with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC of the USL Championship for the services of Canadian forward Levonte Johnson through Nov. 30, 2026.

Johnson, 27, joins Forge after spending the past two seasons with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, where he made 37 appearances, recording one goal and one assist. Before joining Colorado Springs in 2025, the Brampton, Ont., native spent three seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps organization in Major League Soccer.

Selected 29th overall by the Whitecaps in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, Johnson made 46 first-team appearances across all competitions, scoring on his debut in the TELUS Canadian Championship while helping the club capture back-to-back Voyageur Cups. He also recorded seven goals and one assist in 15 appearances with Whitecaps FC 2, earning the club's 2023 Player of the Year honours.

Before turning professional, Johnson starred at Syracuse University, helping the Orange capture the 2022 NCAA Division I National Championship. He scored 11 goals and added six assists that season, earning First Team All-America and First Team All-ACC honours while finishing as a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the top player in NCAA Division I men's soccer.

Quick Facts About Levonte:

Name: Levonte Johnson

Pronunciation: Le-von-tae Jon-son

Position: Forward

Birthdate: March 15, 1999

Birthplace: Brampton, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Colorado Springs







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 29, 2026

Forge FC Acquire Forward Levonte Johnson - Forge FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.