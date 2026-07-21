Forge FC to Host "Cyle Larin Homecoming" Celebrating Canadian Soccer Star at Hamilton Stadium

Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC will welcome Canadian soccer fans to Hamilton Stadium for a special "Cyle Larin Homecoming" event celebrating Canada Soccer's Men's National Team forward Cyle Larin on Thursday, July 23.

The 31-year-old Brampton, Ont., native played a large role in Canada's historic performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring twice during the tournament. Larin buried a dramatic 78th-minute equalizer against Bosnia and Herzegovina to secure a 1-1 draw and the first point in Canada's history at the men's FIFA World Cup. He also scored in the team's historic 6-0 victory over Qatar.

Hosted by Forge FC, the free community event will give soccer fans from across the region an opportunity to celebrate Larin's achievements and hear directly from one of the most accomplished players in Canadian soccer history.

The event will feature an on-stage presentation and live Q&A with Larin, Forge FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bobby Smyrniotis and Forge FC captain Kyle Bekker.

Fans will then be invited onto the pitch for an hour of activities and mini soccer games with Larin and members of Forge FC.

The first 250 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Cyle Larin No. 9 commemorative autograph card. The event will also include giveaways and photo opportunities.

Event Details

What: Cyle Larin Homecoming

Where: Hamilton Stadium

Date: Thursday, July 23

Time: Doors open at 3 p.m.; program begins at 3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend; advance RSVP required







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