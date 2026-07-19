Ford to Lawler = PURE MAGIC
Published on July 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Video
Tre Ford delivers a perfect deep strike to Kenny Lawler for a 25-yard touchdown, as Lawler hauls in his third TD of the season.
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 18, 2026
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