CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Ford to Lawler = PURE MAGIC

Published on July 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Video


Tre Ford delivers a perfect deep strike to Kenny Lawler for a 25-yard touchdown, as Lawler hauls in his third TD of the season.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 18, 2026


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