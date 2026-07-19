Ford to Lawler = PURE MAGIC

Published on July 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Video







Tre Ford delivers a perfect deep strike to Kenny Lawler for a 25-yard touchdown, as Lawler hauls in his third TD of the season.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.