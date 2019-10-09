Flying Squirrels, VMHC Present "Hamilton Arrives" at the Diamond on November 16

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) will host "HAMILTON Arrives: Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond" on Sat., Nov. 16, as part of a series of events coinciding with the arrival of HAMILTON at the Altria Theatre in Richmond and Chrysler Hall in Norfolk.

The event will include a fireworks extravaganza expertly choreographed to selections from the HAMILTON soundtrack. The night will also include an appearance by Tony award-winning actor Chris Jackson, who starred in the role of George Washington in the original Broadway production of HAMILTON. He currently stars in the CBS sitcom "Bull."

"The Squirrels never stop community-related events and we are excited for this partnership," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We are excited for the unique opportunity for the Richmond community to experience not only seeing an original HAMILTON cast member, but an extremely unique fireworks show set to the music from HAMILTON. We are grateful to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for thinking of us as a partner in this family-oriented memory-making opportunity for the Richmond region."

Doors for "HAMILTON Arrives: Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond" open at 5 p.m. There will be a live interview with Jackson beginning at 6:45 p.m. followed by the special fireworks presentation. Guests will also be able to interact with historical reenactors.

Tickets are $25 each, and special discounts are available for Flying Squirrels season ticket holders and VMHC Members. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $100 each, which include a meet and greet with Jackson and special seating on the field for the fireworks. Concession stands at The Diamond will be open for the event.

Information on "HAMILTON Arrives: Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond" as well as the other events and exhibitions surrounding the arrival of "Hamilton" can be found at VirginiaHistory.org/Hamilton.

