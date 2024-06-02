Flurry of Tries Helps Free Jacks Sneak Past Jackals 26-24

June 2, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

If nothing else, the New England Free Jacks showed Sunday that a good team can do a lot of damage in only nine minutes.

The defending Major League Rugby champions scored 19 straight points in the opening minutes of the second half to erase a 10-7 Jackals halftime lead on their way to a 26-24 victory at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, MA.

The Free Jacks scored their first try of the second half in the 42nd minute on a phase that has been a Jackals trademark all season and has catapulted their Dewald Kotze to the top of the MLR try list with 10. The Free Jacks used their hooker, Andrew Quatrin, the same way to bull his way for a try off a rolling maul.

Wayne Van der Bank added a try three minutes later. But the one that really broke the match open came in the 50th minute. Blindside flanker Ethan Fryer, running at full speed, intercepted a pass and returned it 72 meters untouched for the final try. That put the Free Jacks up, 26-10.

The Jackals had their moments, especially in the first half, and gave the Free Jacks fans a couple of scares later in the second half.

After New England scored first in the match, the Jackals tied the score at 7-7 on a try by Tomas Cubilla in the 19th minute. Right wing Tomas Malanos set it up with a nice catch of a Martin Elias kick and then a pass to Cubilla. Elias kicked the conversion from a difficult angle.

Elias gave the Jackals their halftime lead in the 33rd minute with a penalty kick.

The Jackals came back from the New England scoring blitz with a try from Sam Tuifua in the 57th minute. Malanos added the final try in the 79th minute.

