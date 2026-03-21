Fleet Activate Sophie Shirley Ahead of Home Game against Seattle

Published on March 21, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that veteran forward Sophie Shirley has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and will be in the lineup this afternoon against the Seattle Torrent. In a corresponding move, defender Olivia Zafuto returns to the team's Reserve Player list.

Shirley was placed on LTIR after sustaining a lower-body injury in practice following the Fleet's Jan. 18 matchup in Seattle. The Saskatoon, SK native has been a member of the Fleet since the inaugural season and has contributed three assists throughout 12 games this season.

Boston takes on Seattle in the Fleet's Kids and Youth Hockey Night at the Tsongas Center beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

For more information on Single-Game Tickets, Season Ticket Memberships, Mini-Packs and more, visit the Fleet's website. Sign up for the Boston Fleet newsletter, The Signal, here to make sure you don't miss a moment.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

Fleet Activate Sophie Shirley Ahead of Home Game against Seattle - Boston Fleet

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