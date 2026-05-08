Flag Took It Away But OMG

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators YouTube Video







Didn't count but OMG

Tyler Vaughns isn't human.

#ufl #football #highlights







United Football League Stories from May 8, 2026

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