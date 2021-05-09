Fireflies Score Nine Unanswered to Split Series

May 9, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The 1st inning has been fun for GreenJackets fans the last two days, but Columbia had an answer late in the game. Nine unanswered runs helped Columbia split the series with the GreenJackets.

It was Vaughn Grissom and Willie Carter each with multi-hit games.

RBIs for Carter, Cade Bunnell and Ricardo Rodriguez got the Jackets off on the right foot. Quickly it was 3-0. Then in the 2nd inning, Grissom singled in a run to make it 4-0.

Roddery Munoz dazzled on the mound for the Jackets. He went four innings of shutout baseball and collected seven strikeouts. It was the first time Munoz had pitched a game in the U.S. after spending the previous two seasons in the Dominican Summer League.

The Fireflies offense woke up in the 5th inning. Jake Means hit a solo home run to make it 4-1. Then in the 6th inning, it was two big hits to take the lead. Felix Familia drove in two runs with a single. Later in the inning, Herard Gonzalez scored two with a double to give Columbia the lead. The Fireflies added on in the 8th with a Brady McConnell solo home run.

Another run came home on a wild pitch and a throwing error to make it 7-4. The Jackets finished with three errors on the day.

Columbia tacked on two more for good measure in the 9th, and left SRP Park with the series split.

The Jackets will prepare for a six-game road trip beginning Tuesday. They will play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) for six games before returning home May 18-23.

Tuesday, May 18th, at 7:05 p.m. vs Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros)

Gates Open 6:00pm

"First Responder Tuesday's," presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors, News 12/NBC 26 & Sunny 102.7

All Fire, Police, and EMS can receive discounted reserved seating tickets with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office (while supplies last).

Register to be our Academy Sports and Outdoors First Responder of the Game and receive four (4) tickets, four (4) food vouchers and a $100 gift card to Academy Sports & Outdoors. Link to Register: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-first-responders

Teacher Appreciation Night

Wednesday, May 19th, at 7:05 p.m. vs Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros)

Join us for the second "Warrior Wednesday" presented by WRDW News-Talk WGAC Augusta

Gates Open 6:00pm

Warrior Wednesday presented today by Galaxy Distribution

The Jackets will wear special military-themed jerseys. Active military who present ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office (while supplies last). The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off on Wednesday, September 8th to benefit Forces United.

Play along with Baseball Bingo presented by Comfort Keepers.

It's Nurses Appreciation Night

It's the second Silver Jackets Game of 2021 presented by AARP Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy and Comfort Keepers. Fans 60+ can join this great club to join us every Wednesday, to learn more visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-silver-jackets.

Thursday, May 20th at 7:05 P.M. vs Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros)

Thirsty Thursday, presented by KICKS99, BOB FM, Garden City Social and Mr. Tattoo is back!

Gates Open 6:00pm

The weekly promotion features $1 PBR and Natural Light and other discounted beers from 6:00PM-8:00PM.

Friday, May 21st, at 7:05 p.m. vs Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros)

Gates Open 6:00pm

Braves BUZZFest - Red Out

Happy Gilmore Night as we honor the 25th anniversary of the fan favorite film

McGavin's Food Stand pizza special as a part of Feature Friday

Hole-in-One Contest at Auggie's Acres, presented by Children's Hospital of Georgia where fans can putt for a chance to win prizes while benefiting CHOG!

"Feature Friday," highlights one beer at the Keg Stand from 6:00PM-8:00PM

Saturday, May 22nd, at 6:05 p.m. vs Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros)

Gates open at 4:30 for the White Claw Pre-game Concert featuring __________

$2 Off White Claw from 4:30 until first pitch

It's the first BOOMing Fireworks Extravaganza in 629 days presented by Premier Networx & Kicks99

Prom Night - Dust off your best prom attire and head out to SRP Park to relive the glory days!

Anthony and London Thuan State Farm Family Saturday

Sunday, May 23rd at 2:05 p.m. vs Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros)

Gates Open 1:00pm

Sunday FUNday presented thanks to Shout 94.7 - Enjoy kid-friendly themes and activities during the game!

Scavenger Hunt Day - No need to look further Scavenger Hunt Day will have you on the hunt for clues around SRP Park throughout the game

It's the first Jr. Jackets Kids Club game of 2021 presented by Best Office Products, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta, Pediatric Partners & Tum-E Yummies. It's FREE to join and members 12 & younger will receive free admission this game - not a member register today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities

New for 2021 on Sunday's, the Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ Sunday Savings Meal Deal will offer fans 12 and under discounted Meal offerings to Sunday games.

To learn more or purchase tickets to this homestand visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.