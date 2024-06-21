FC Cincinnati 2 Host Huntsville City FC in Return to Scudamore Field

June 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 return to Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium Sunday night as The Orange and Blue host Huntsville City FC to begin a three-match home stand. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with the match streaming live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs HUNTSVILLE CITY FC - SUNDAY, JUNE 23, 2024 - 7 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

ROAD WARRIORS - FC Cincinnati 2 earned their fifth straight road win Saturday night in a 3-1 result against Carolina Core FC. The Orange and Blue are 5-2-0 on the road this season and carry the longest active road win streak into Matchweek 15.

FC Cincinnati 2's five road wins are tied with Western Conference leaders St. Louis CITY2 for a league lead.

BACK AT SCUDAMORE - Sunday's match against Huntsville kicks off a run of three-consecutive home matches for The Orange and Blue. FC Cincinnati 2 are 3-2-1 at Scudamore Field and have won two of their last three matches in Northern Kentucky.

The Orange and Blue will play four of their next six regular season matches at Scudamore Field.

THE MIDWAY POINT - This weekend's match marks the midway point of the regular season for FC Cincinnati 2. Entering Matchweek 15, The Orange and Blue sit third in the Eastern Conference with 25 points, eight wins and are four points off Philadelphia Union II for the top spot in the conference.

The Orange and Blue are tied for the second most wins in MLS NEXT Pro and have a 1.92 point per game average, the seventh highest mark in the league.

PULLING THE STRINGS - Peter Mangione has pulled the strings in attack for The Orange and Blue this season. Mangione leads all FC Cincinnati 2 players with 31 key passes and stands second in the league in the category.

In his first season with The Orange and Blue, Mangione has appeared and started in every match, and trails only Brian Schaefer and Amir Daley in minutes played. Mangione has two goals and two assists in his first MLS NEXT Pro season.

SCOUTING HUNTSVILLE CITY FC (2-8-3, 9 PTS., 14TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

Huntsville have struggled to produce positive results through the first half of their second season in MLS NEXT Pro. HCFC earned just three points in their opening five matches of the year and lost all four matches in May. HCFC lead only Carolina Core FC in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting 14th on nine points.

June is off to a better start for Huntsville who have won two of three and earned a pair of four goal wins against Carolina and Crown Legacy FC. However, Huntsville enters the weekend having suffered a 4-0 loss to Chicago Fire FC II last time out. Conceding goals has been an issue for Huntsville as the club have allowed 29 goals, tied for the second most in MLS NEXT Pro.

Eight of Huntsville's 18 season goals have come in June, with forward Forster Ajago leading the way. Ajago, who leads Huntsville with five goals in seven appearances and has three goals in his last three matches, including a brace against Carolina. Jonathan Bolanos has found form in his last three appearances, scoring one goals and adding four assists.

Christophe Berra leads Huntsville City FC in an interim role following the departure of Jack Collison on April 9. Berra most recently managed Livingston FC of the Scottish Premiership in 2022 following a lengthy playing career in Scotland and England.

