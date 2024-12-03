FC Cincinnati 2 Announce End of Season Roster

December 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 today announced the club's MLS NEXT Pro roster following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

"On behalf of the entire FC Cincinnati organization, I would like to thank our players for what has been a positive year here in Cincinnati," said Jeff Larentowicz, Director of Player Pathway for FC Cincinnati. "The club set new standards this season and we will work to build on the success of this year while continuing to develop the players within our system to give them the best opportunity to perform at the highest level."

Seven FC Cincinnati 2 players are under contract with the club for the 2025 season: defenders Andrei Chirila, Juan Machado and Brian Schaefer; midfielders Peter Mangione, Yair Ramos and Yeiner Valoyes; and forward Kenji Mboma Dem.

The club is currently in discussions with defender Amir Daley about a potential return to FC Cincinnati.

Players out of contract with the club for the 2025 season include goalkeeper Hunter Morse; defenders Gaël Gibert and Moises Tablante; midfielders Nico Benalcazar; and forwards Jesus Castellano, Guilherme Santos and Ben Stitz. The club thanks these players for their contributions this season.

FC Cincinnati 2 Roster (MLS NEXT Pro contracted players for 2025, as of Dec. 3)

Goalkeepers (0):

Defenders (3): Andrei Chirila, Juan Machado, Brian Schaefer

Midfielders (3): Peter Mangione, Yair Ramos, Yeiner Valoyes

Forwards (1): Kenji Mboma Dem

