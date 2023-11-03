Fans Vote on First Annual Wilmington Blue Rocks Awards

After a months-long voting process, spanning across the United States and from Canada to the Caribbean, fans of the Wilmington Blue Rocks have declared the first annual Wilmington Blue Rocks award winners.

Blue Rocks fans voted across eight categories that highlighted the different roles and accomplishments players achieved over the course of the 2023 season. In total, seven players were awarded a Golden Rubble across all eight categories; exemplifying the team mentality and mindset needed to fashion a successful baseball club.

"Thank you to all Blue Rock fans for your votes. I loved playing in front of you, and I appreciate your support always. Go Nats!" stated star prospect James Wood whose energy and power at the plate was seen by Blue Rocks fans prior to his promotion in late May to Double-A Harrisburg; earning him the Meteor Award (best batter) and Sapphire Award (most valuable player). Wood also earned the 2023 Hitter of the Year Award from the Washington Nationals organization in September.

"Thank you Wilmington fans for supporting our team each and every day we were out on the field. Playing in Wilmington in front of the fans and with the team was one of the best times i have had in the game of baseball!" proclaimed Washington's 2021 1st round draft pick Brady House who, after starting the season in Fredericksburg, earned a promotion to Wilmington in June. House earned the Igneous Award (best player to have earned promotion to Wilmington during the 2023 season) from Blue Rocks fans for his catalytic prowess during the 2023 season; leading him to joining Wood in Harrisburg just over a month later.

Two categories, the Roll 'n' Rock Award and Shooting Star Award, allowed fans to honor players which made their mark at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium in a unique manner.

Trey Lipscomb, who joined Wood in Harrisburg shortly after his promotion in June, was honored with the Roll 'n' Rock Award for having the best walk-up song. Lipscomb's lone walk-up song of choice during his time with the Blue Rocks was Million Voices (Radio Edit) by Otto Knows; a Swedish DJ specializing in house music.

While Wood was voted the most valuable player of the 2023 season, it was stalwart catcher Caleb Farmer who walked away with the Shooting Star Award as the fan-favorite player of the year.

Additional award recipients of note are Andrew Alvarez who, after throwing an 8-inning no-hitter on the road in Bowling Green, was given the title of best pitcher by the fans and awarded the Fireball Award. Jacob Young, who began the season on the Blue Rocks Opening Day roster before earning a major league call-up by the Washington Nationals in late August, earned the Metamorphic Award. Lastly, Jeremy De La Rosa earned the Sedimentary Award for the being the best player to have remained on the Blue Rocks roster for the entirety of the 2023 season.

The 2024 Wilmington Blue Rocks season will begin on Friday, April 5th at home against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

2023 Wilmington Blue Rocks Award Recipients

Igneous Award (Best Player Who Earned Promotion To Wilmington): Brady House

Sedimentary Award (Best Player Who Played Entire Season In Wilmington): Jeremy De La Rosa

Metamorphic Award (Best Player Who Earned Promotion From Wilmington): Jacob Young

Roll 'n' Rock Award (Best Walk-Up Song) : Trey Lipscomb (Millions Voices (Radio Edit) - Otto Knows)

Meteor Award (Best Batter): James Wood

Fireball Award (Best Pitcher): Andrew Alvarez

Shooting Star Award (Fan-Favorite Player): Caleb Farmer

Sapphire Award (Most Valuable Player): James Wood

