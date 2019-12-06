Express Nominated in 'The Best of the Chippewa Valley' Poll

December 6, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release





Another year is coming to a close and the ever-favorite Volume One 'Best of the Chippewa Valley' Reader Poll is out again. This year the Express has been nominated for 14 awards! That has to be a record... worthy of an award itself. Nonetheless, follow the link below to vote for the Eau Claire Express and help us bring home some hardware.

The Express has been nominated in the following categories:

Best Sports / Recreation Event (Non Run / Walk)

Best Beer Selection

Best Happy Hour Spot

Best Place to Take Your Kids

Best Place to Impress Out-of-town Guests

Best Tour / Tourist Attraction

Best Customer Service

Best All Ages Hangout

Best Spectator Sports Team

Most Underrated Thing in or About the Valley

Best Community Advocate

Best Employer

Best Family Entertainment Business

Best Social Media Presence / Business or Organization

