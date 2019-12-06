Express Nominated in 'The Best of the Chippewa Valley' Poll
December 6, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release
Another year is coming to a close and the ever-favorite Volume One 'Best of the Chippewa Valley' Reader Poll is out again. This year the Express has been nominated for 14 awards! That has to be a record... worthy of an award itself. Nonetheless, follow the link below to vote for the Eau Claire Express and help us bring home some hardware.
The Express has been nominated in the following categories:
Best Sports / Recreation Event (Non Run / Walk)
Best Beer Selection
Best Happy Hour Spot
Best Place to Take Your Kids
Best Place to Impress Out-of-town Guests
Best Tour / Tourist Attraction
Best Customer Service
Best All Ages Hangout
Best Spectator Sports Team
Most Underrated Thing in or About the Valley
Best Community Advocate
Best Employer
Best Family Entertainment Business
Best Social Media Presence / Business or Organization
