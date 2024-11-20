Explorers Name Melchione Hitting Coach

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the team has named Rafael Melchione as the team's hitting coach for the 2025 season. The move marks the return to the organization for Melchione who served on the staff of Les Lancaster during the 2009 season.

"We are lucky to add a coach of Rafael's caliber to our coaching staff. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will only benefit our team on the field. Between Steve, Bobby and Rafael we couldn't be more excited about our 2025 coaching staff. We look forward to seeing what they can do this season," said Sioux City Explorers Vice President and General Manager Tom Backemeyer.

Rafael Melchione returns to Sioux City after spending the last two seasons as co-hitting coach of the Rocky Mountain Vibes in the Pioneer League on former Sioux City Explorers Manager Les Lancaster's staff. The Pioneer League is also a partner league of Major League Baseball. Under Melchione the Vibes finished second as a team in average (.319) and third in on base percentage (.409) in the Pioneer League. The Vibes also finished third in hits (1067) and runs (755) in the 12-team league for the 2024 season. Melchione was on the coaching staff in 2023 when the Vibes made the playoffs and finished second in runs scored (816) and second in runs batted in (754) in for the season. Under Melchione, the Vibes saw increases in runs, hits, home runs and walks. He also coached the Pioneer League's 2023 batting average champion, Jake McMurray.

Melchione has been a scout for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim since 2022, assigned to partner and independent leagues. He scouted for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2017 to 2021, including being a part of the Rays ALCS Championship while with the organization in 2020. Prior to his time with Tampa, he had his first stint with the Angels from 2007 to 2017 as a professional scout.

The native of New Jersey spent 2012 and 2013 with the Florence Freedom in the Frontier League, coaching two division championship teams that made back-to-back runner up appearances for the league title. Melchione is no stranger to Sioux City. He served as hitting coach for the 2009 Explorers for Manager Les Lancaster. Melchione worked with the Angels catchers as the club's catching instructor from 2007 to 2009 and spent two seasons in the Golden League in 2005 and 2006. In his career, Melchione has helped coach teams to one league title and four championship series and five more playoff appearances.

"Coming back to the Explorers was something I always thought about. This is a great city and baseball community, and I'm happy to be back," said Melchione.

As a player Melchione played in Puerto Rico from 1997 to 2001 both in the summer and winter. He was invited to two Major League camps- the first in 1999 with the Oakland A's and the second in 2001 with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Melchione played in eight games in the Prairie League between Green Bay and Brandon Gray in 1996 and three more in Abilene in the Texas-Louisiana League in 1999. He makes his home in the Phoenix area and owns a training center in the area.

The Explorers are set to open their 32nd season in the Siouxland on the road Thursday night, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. against the Kane County Cougars. The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park Friday night, May 16 at 7:05 p.m., against the Kansas City Monarchs. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

