Exclusive Sit Down with New Chaos Head Coach Steven Brooks
Published on March 5, 2026 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Carolina Chaos YouTube Video
After an illustrious career as both a player and assistant coach, Steven Brooks is now at the helm of Carolina. He sits down with TLN's Kevin Boilard to discuss his journey, goals, and whys.
