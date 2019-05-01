Evansville ThunderBolts to Begin Nationwide Search for New Head Coach

Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League Head Coach, Ian Moran, has resigned for the upcoming 2019-2020 season. Coach Moran felt that this would be the best for his family. "I loved every minute of coaching and helping to develop players, but I underestimated the difficulty of being away from my family for 9 months". Coach Moran wanted to thank the Thunderbolts organization for the opportunity and the amazing experience, stating "you took a chance on me and I will be forever grateful. I also want to thank the fans. Your dedication was on display every day. Lastly, I want to thank the players. Every one of you had an impact on me as a person. Each of you maintained a positive attitude and always acted in a professional manner".

A nationwide search will begin immediately for the next Head Coach of the Evansville Thunderbolts. Inquiries may submit a resume to hr@evansvillethunderbolts.com. Evansville Thunderbolts 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale. With many more membership benefits, such as guaranteed seats, special team meet & greets, exclusive membership parties, merchandise discounts and so much more, now is the time to reserve your membership rewards. For more information on full season or half season tickets, please call 812-422-BOLT.

The Evansville Thunderbolts are a minor league ice hockey team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The team plays at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. For more information visit www.evansvillethunderbolts.com.

