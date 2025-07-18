Ethan Wyttenbach Drafted During Commercial Break
July 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux Falls Stampede YouTube Video
Sioux Falls Stampede and Quinnipiac forward Ethan Wyttenbach explains being selected during commercial break of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Check out the Sioux Falls Stampede Statistics
