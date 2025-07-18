Ethan Wyttenbach Drafted During Commercial Break

July 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede YouTube Video







Sioux Falls Stampede and Quinnipiac forward Ethan Wyttenbach explains being selected during commercial break of the 2025 NHL Draft.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.