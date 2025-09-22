Esther González Serves It up for Rose Lavelle to Tuck It Away#nwsl

Published on September 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 21, 2025

Shaw to Make Debut Start at Bay FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.