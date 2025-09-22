Shaw to Make Debut Start at Bay FC

Published on September 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

New Gotham FC star Jaedyn Shaw is set to make her first NWSL start for her new team when they take on Bay FC tonight at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who arrived via an NWSL-record transfer fee before Gotham FC's 2-0 win at San Diego on Sept. 12, represents the only change in coach Juan Carlos Amorós's lineup from that win nine days ago.

Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET, with ESPN2 carrying the national broadcast and ESPN+ streaming the game. A win would move Gotham FC (8-6-6, 30 points) within four points of second-place Washington with five matches left in the regular season.

Shaw enters the starting lineup after scoring in her Gotham debut, becoming the fifth player in NWSL history to score in two club debuts. She did so against her former team, nodding in Jaelin Howell's cross to seal a comfortable win that vaulted Gotham from sixth to third in the standings.

Howell and Shaw will pair together again in the midfield, joining forces with maestro Rose Lavelle. Discovering her attacking form, Howell has three goals in her last eight matches and a goal contribution (goal or assist) in each of the past three games.

With Shaw moving into the Gotham setup, NWSL Golden Boot leader Esther González moves up a line into her more familiar striker role. The Spaniard has 13 goals this year, four away from Sam Kerr's club record of 17 in a single season. A brace - two goals in a game - would give González an NWSL-record five for the campaign.

Flanking González, Geyse and Midge Purce start together on opposite wings. It's Geyse's 12th start since joining on loan from Manchester United. Purce, who missed all but part of one game last year with a knee injury, will start her sixth match in making her 15th appearance.

Gotham's outstanding defense is anchored by Ann-Katrin Berger, who now has eight solo clean sheets. Jess Carter and Emily Sonnett block the path to Berber's goal, with Lilly Reale and Bruninha sharing fullback duties on opposite flanks.

Reale has been a force all season, a serious contender for rookie of the year in the NWSL. The UCLA grad ranks in the top 10 in crosses and passes into the penalty area, tackles, dribblers tackled and interceptions. The 22-year-old has a goal and an assist in 19 starts from 20 appearances this year.

The substitutes bench features goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defenders Kayla Duran and Mandy Freeman; midfielders Sofia Cook, Josefine Hasbo and Sarah Schupansky; and forwards Khyah Harper, Gabi Portilho and Katie Stengel.

Defender Tierna Davidson, midfielder Taryn Torres and forward Ella Stevens were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report.

Gotham FC lineup at Bay FC

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

3 - Bruninha

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter

4 - Lilly Reale

2 - Jaedyn Shaw

7 - Jaelin Howell

16 - Rose Lavelle ©

23 - Midge Purce

9 - Esther González

10 - Geyse

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 18 - Gabi Portilho, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 28 - Katie Stengel, 34 - Khyah Harper







