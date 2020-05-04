Enjoy the Best View in Baseball for Lunch, Dinner, Or Brunch

May 4, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





Fans are invited to enjoy the best view in baseball while dining on their favorite ballpark foods starting Monday, May 4. Blue Wahoos Stadium will be open for lunch (Mon-Thu, 11 AM-3 PM), dinner (Wed-Sat, 4 PM-8 PM), and brunch (Sun, 10 AM-2 PM) and customers will be able to enjoy the ballpark from seating set up on the third base concourse, in the Hancock Whitney Club, and in the Dignity Memorial Party Deck while eating.

Fans interested in visiting Blue Wahoos Stadium for lunch can order in person from the Blue Wahoos Stadium Curbside Pick-Up location outside the ballpark on the third base side or by calling in advance at (850) 934-8444 ext. 451. Food will be delivered to the customer at the Curbside Pick-Up location. Once the food has been delivered, customers are welcome to enter the main gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium to eat inside the ballpark. Click here to view the curbside pick-up menu.

Want to enjoy the beautiful Pensacola weather and ocean-side sunsets over dinner? The main gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium will open at 4 PM on Wednesday through Saturday for the new Stadium Dinner Experience. Customers will enter through the main gate and order their meals at the third base concession. After ordering, customers will be invited to sit at tables spaced along the third base concourse, in the Hancock Whitney Club, or in the Dignity Memorial Party Deck. Blue Wahoos staff will deliver food directly to the customer's table. The full curbside dinner menu will be available at dinner, including the chef's specialty family-sized dinner option. Click here to view the dinner menu. During the 4 PM-8 PM Stadium Dinner Experience, the Blue Wahoos will provide entertainment on the stadium's video board including replays of past Blue Wahoos games and in-stadium music!

On Sundays from 10 AM-2 PM, fans can enjoy brunch by the ocean served by executive chef Travis Wilson starting May 10. Chef Travis is putting the finishing touches on an exclusive brunch menu. Be sure to check back for the complete menu!

The safety of customers and Blue Wahoos staff is the team's number one priority. All Blue Wahoos staff will have their temperature taken when they arrive at the ballpark each day and all staff will wear a protective mask when inside the ballpark. All in-stadium seating will spaced a minimum of six feet apart. Fans in line to order will be required to maintain six feet distance between themselves and other customers. During all in-stadium dining availability, a Blue Wahoos Compliance Manager will oversee the ballpark to ensure physical distancing and safety guidelines are strictly followed by all.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 4, 2020

Enjoy the Best View in Baseball for Lunch, Dinner, Or Brunch - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.