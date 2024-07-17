End of Season Letter from CEO Kimball Kjar

Warriors Nation!

We've been working with you for seven seasons now to build America's greatest rugby community on and off the field and it's safe to say we showed this season what's possible when we all work together.

The result: 10,914 people at America First Field at Warriors Fest on June 28th. The crowd was the largest ever in Warriors' history, beating our prior record of 9,186 from March 30, 2018, and was the largest crowd for Major League Rugby in 2024.

Beyond the attendance record we had one of the best fanfest experiences before Warriors Fest with thousands coming to listen to the live music, enjoy the food and to just enjoy the Utah summer night.

We also celebrated ALL 38 national champions from the state of Utah over the last four decades, and we closed off the night with a world record of almost 10,000 beach balls on the field before lighting up the night sky with fireworks to close out the 2024 Utah Warriors' season.

Warriors Fest showed what this state is capable of and what this rugby community can do to lead America's growth in the game of rugby.

When Utah and our amazing rugby community unite to showcase what makes this state powerful we're able to do things that have never been done. That's what our great state has a history of doing: the impossible where no one thought it possible.

While much of the 2024 Warriors' season was building toward Warriors Fest the organization has continued to build a stronger team and a stronger rugby community by opening Utah's first home of rugby in May: Warriors HQ!

With the Warriors HQ's world-class gym, meeting space, and operations hub not only can the team and staff prepare with greater focus, but we can work to align and collaborate more with our rugby community. From youth, high school, college, and club events along with coach and referee programs set to be hosted at Warriors HQ, we can support and amplify Utah's already historically strong rugby success.

Alongside Warriors Fest and Warriors HQ, the team continues to strive for MLR championships as we work to build Utah into North America's epicenter of rugby.

While our 5-11 record this season is far from that goal, with the above progress we're confident in the future of both the team and this rugby community.

Following a 10-6 record in 2023 and multiple up and down seasons over the last seven years, I've acknowledged the most consistent thing we've seen together since the Warriors' inception is inconsistent results.

Over our seven seasons our staff and team have seen at least three leadership changes and with numerous adjustments in the staff and roster leading into 2024. As such, in my judgment and experience the ironic solution to the Warriors historic consistent inconsistency is exactly that: some consistency.

As such, as we've reviewed the 2024 season and we're backing our head coach Greg Cooper and his staff. And we're confident in backing the core group of Warriors players ahead of the 2025 season.

Greg has shown his success as a head coach in many of the world's top rugby competitions over the decades and he and his staff are committed to delivering championship results to Utah. With greater aligned effort and elevated expectations with the coaches, players and the rest of the Warriors' organization, we believe the Warriors will realize the consistent championship potential that we know lies within Utah's rugby community.

As is always the case, roster adjustments are a part of the annual off-season planning process, albeit on a more limited basis relative to last season. Regardless, we are always grateful for the Warriors' players who will be departing the organization this off-season and wish them success wherever their path may lead knowing they will always be a part of our family.

With our focus now squarely focused on March of 2025, the Utah Warriors will be looking to continue innovating off the field while pursuing Utah's expectation of championship rugby on the field. We're excited to get behind Coach Cooper, his staff, and these amazing players while also supporting America's top rugby community in what will surely be a busy but exciting off-season.

Stay tuned for more updates over the coming days, weeks, and months. But above all, please know of our sincere gratitude for helping us continue to build and grow America's greatest rugby community.

With almost 11,000 people united at Warriors Fest we showed what this community is capable of and we're looking forward to honoring your support by giving back and giving our all for Utah and this incomparable rugby community.

Thank you! Go Utah! Go Warriors!

Kimball Kjar

