Empire Strykers vs. Utica City FC - 3.22.26

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers YouTube Video







Empire Strykers take on Utica City FC live from the Adirondack Bank Center.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2026

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