Empire Strykers vs. Tacoma Stars - 12.20.25
Published on December 20, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Empire Strykers YouTube Video
Empire Strykers take on the Tacoma Stars in a West Coast clash of MASL Titans.
Check out the Empire Strykers Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 20, 2025
- Late Strykers' Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Home Loss to Ambush - Empire Strykers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Empire Strykers Stories
- Late Strykers' Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Home Loss to Ambush
- Empire Signs Midfielder Ali Somow
- Strykers Face St. Louis at Home, Tacoma Away in Two-Day Span
- Empire Collapses Late, Falls, 6-3, to Visiting San Diego
- Palmer, Strykers Aim to "Step It up" in Home Opener vs. Rivals