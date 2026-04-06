Empire Strykers vs. Milwaukee Wave - 4.6.26

Published on April 5, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers YouTube Video







Empire Strykers take on Milwaukee Wave in game 2 of the Ron Newman Cup Quarterfinals, LIVE from Milwaukee, WI.

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