Emeralds Win Game 1 Against the Tri-City Dust Devils

The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 4-0. The Emeralds pitching staff held the Dust Devils to just 2 base hits and the Emeralds jump out to a 1-0 series lead.

Eric Silva got the start for the Emeralds tonight and was downright dominant. He pitched 5 innings, allowing just 1 hit and 1 walk while striking out 5. Silva earned his first win of the season tonight. The Dust Devils hitters were struggling all night against Silva as he was locked in and did a great job at mixing up his pitches. He was in complete control during those 5 innings.

The Emeralds relievers were downright dominant as well. Joe Kemlage came in for relief of Silva, and he pitched 2 innings and allowed just 1 walk while striking out 5 batters. It was his best performance in an Emeralds uniform this season. Jose Cruz came in for relief of Kemlage and pitched 1 inning, allowing just 1 base hit and striking out 2 batters. Cruz still has yet to give up an earned run this season, and his fastball was sitting between 96-97 during that inning. His stuff continues to be impressive as he's had a great start to the season.

Tyler Myrick came in to close things down tonight for the Ems, and had a quick 1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts.

It was the Emeralds best pitching performance of the season, with all 4 pitchers looking dominant on the bump. They combined to strike out 14 batters and walked just 2 batters. They'll look to keep things rolling with Seth Lonsway on the bump tomorrow.

The Emeralds put up all 4 runs in the top of the 6th inning. Aeverson Arteaga reached base on a walk and the very next batter, Vaun Brown, hit a homerun down the right field line to give the Emeralds their first runs of the ballgame. Jared Dupere reached base on a walk with 2 outs and was able to steal 2nd base. Adrian Sugastey hit a hard grounder that the Dust Devils 2nd basemen booted that scored Dupere from 2nd.

Luis Toribio was able to get in on the action with a single of his own to put runners on 1st and 2nd before Jimmy Glowenke came up to bat. It was Glowenke's first game back in over 2 weeks and he was able to hit an RBI-Single that scored Sugastey to give the Emeralds their 4th run of the ballgame.

The 4-run inning would prove to be enough as the Emeralds were able to close out the ballgame 4-0. They'll be back tomorrow night at 6:30 P.M. to take on the Dust Devils for game 2 of the series.

