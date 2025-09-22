Ekman, Klaers, White Named Players of the Week

Melvin Ekman, Danny Klaers, and Ajay White have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Sept. 17-21.

Forward of the Week

Melvin Ekman, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Tied for the league lead in scoring at the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic with five points on three goals and two assists. The Stockholm, Sweden native paired his points with nine shots and a +5 rating.

Notched the game-winning goal as well as a primary and secondary assist in Dubuque's 10-2 season-opening win against Sioux City.

Tallied a pair of goals for the Fighting Saints in their 5-2 win against the Black Hawks, including a shorthanded goal.

Defenseman of the Week

Danny Klaers, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Led USHL defensemen with three points, recording points in both games and finishing with a +2 rating in Muskegon's wins.

Assisted on the Lumberjacks' first goal of the game and game-tying goal with less than two minutes remaining in their 4-3 shootout win against Waterloo.

Recorded the primary assist on Melvin Novotny's overtime winner in a 3-2 overtime win against the Sioux City.

Goalie of the Week

Ajay White, Fargo Force

Posted a 28-save shutout in Fargo's 1-0 win against the USA NTDP U-18 team.

Helped the Force through a first period where they were outshot 12-3 and made stops to help the team go 2/2 on the penalty kill.







