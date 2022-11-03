ECHL Transactions - November 3
November 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 3, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Jeremiah Addison, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Belleville
Add Andrew Durham, F activated from reserve
Delete Logan Flodell, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Cincinnati:
Add Jeremiah Addison, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Emmett Sproule, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Joe Masonius, D added to active roster (claimed from Kalamazoo)
Add Adam Brubacher, D assigned by Bakersfield (a.m.)
Delete Adam Brubacher, D recalled by Bakersfield (p.m.)
Delete Oliver Cooper, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Delete D.J. King, D traded to Norfolk
Greenville:
Add Tyler Inamoto, F assigned by Ontario
Iowa:
Add Michael Pastujov, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Add Tyler Busch, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Add Matthew Boucher, F returned from loan to Belleville
Add Connor Russell, D activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Delete Riese Zmolek, D loaned to Rochester
Jacksonville:
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Salhany, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/30)
Kalamazoo:
Add Weiland Parrish, F signed contract, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Add Riley Morris, G signed contract, added to active roster [11/2]
Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve
Delete Marc McNulty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Maine:
Add Tyler Hinam, F returned from loan to Belleville (p.m.)
Add Josh Boyko, G activated from reserve
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Aaron Thow, D added to active roster (claimed from Savannah)
Delete Xavier Bouchard, D recalled by Milwaukee
Delete Jared Thomas, F ECHL playing rights traded to Fort Wayne
Savannah:
Add Marshall Moise, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Darion Hanson, G loaned to Cleveland
Toledo:
Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids
