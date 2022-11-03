ECHL Transactions - November 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 3, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Jeremiah Addison, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Belleville

Add Andrew Durham, F activated from reserve

Delete Logan Flodell, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Cincinnati:

Add Jeremiah Addison, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Emmett Sproule, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Joe Masonius, D added to active roster (claimed from Kalamazoo)

Add Adam Brubacher, D assigned by Bakersfield (a.m.)

Delete Adam Brubacher, D recalled by Bakersfield (p.m.)

Delete Oliver Cooper, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Delete D.J. King, D traded to Norfolk

Greenville:

Add Tyler Inamoto, F assigned by Ontario

Iowa:

Add Michael Pastujov, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Add Tyler Busch, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Matthew Boucher, F returned from loan to Belleville

Add Connor Russell, D activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Delete Riese Zmolek, D loaned to Rochester

Jacksonville:

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Salhany, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/30)

Kalamazoo:

Add Weiland Parrish, F signed contract, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Add Riley Morris, G signed contract, added to active roster [11/2]

Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve

Delete Marc McNulty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Maine:

Add Tyler Hinam, F returned from loan to Belleville (p.m.)

Add Josh Boyko, G activated from reserve

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Aaron Thow, D added to active roster (claimed from Savannah)

Delete Xavier Bouchard, D recalled by Milwaukee

Delete Jared Thomas, F ECHL playing rights traded to Fort Wayne

Savannah:

Add Marshall Moise, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Darion Hanson, G loaned to Cleveland

Toledo:

Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids

