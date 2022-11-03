ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Rapid City's Logan Nelson has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #60, Rapid City at Idaho, on Nov. 2.

Nelson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized illegal check to the head at 15:50 of the third period.

Nelson will miss Rapid City's games at Idaho on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

