Ontario Reign Assign Tyler Inamoto to Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that defenseman Tyler Inamoto has been assigned to the team from the Ontario Reign, the club's AHL affiliate.

Inamoto, 23, joins the Swamp Rabbits for his rookie season, having signed with the Ontario Reign in 2022 following a career at the University of Wisconsin. The Barrington, IL native made his professional debut for the Reign on April 23, 2022 against the Colorado Eagles and recorded a second appearance on April 30 against the Henderson Silver Knights.

Before turning pro, Inamoto spent five seasons at Wisconsin, wearing the "A" for the Badgers from 2020 to 2022. During his tenure in Madison, the 6'2", 194-pounder appeared in 158 games and posted 29 points (5g, 24a) from the Badgers blue line.

Inamoto garnered attention before his collegiate days as a member of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP). While a member of the of the program, Inamoto was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers.

Greenville returns home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, November 4, for a 7:05 p.m. Opening Night rematch with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

