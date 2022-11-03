Tyler Hinam Returned to Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - Forward Tyler Hinam was returned to Maine on Thursday from a loan to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. Hinam enjoyed a productive rookie season with the Mariners in 2021-22 and re-signed over the summer.

Hinam, 23 is a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. He first joined the Mariners in January of 2022 and quickly became a mainstay in the lineup. His best hockey of the season came between February and March, when he posted nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) in a seven-game span between February 13 and March 9. Overall, Hinam appeared in 38 games for the Mariners, scoring 8 goals with 13 assists, plus one assist in five postseason games.

Hinam was one of two Mariners forwards invited to Belleville training camp this fall, along with Mathew Santos. After returning to Mariners camp, he was loaned back to the Senators right before the regular season began. Hinam appeared in four AHL games, picking up one assist.

Prior to joining the Mariners, Hinam had a brief pandemic-interrupted stint in the USports circuit with Acadia University. He played three games there in 2021-22 before becoming a Mariner. Hinam is also an alumnus of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he spent four seasons playing for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Cape Breton Eagles. He was a Memorial Cup champion in 2018-19 with the Huskies.

The Mariners have a four game homestand to open November, beginning with a pair of games this weekend against the Newfoundland Growlers. Friday night is "Jersey Friday" featuring the debut of the new alternate uniforms and a youth jersey giveaway to the first 500 kids. Puck drop is 7:15 PM. It's also the first 1-2-3 Friday of the season: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the third period. Saturday's game at 6 PM is "TikTok Night" presented by Chick-Fil-A and includes a full team postgame autograph session.

