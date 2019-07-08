Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for July 1st-July 7th

July 8, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) News Release





SCARBOROUGH, ME - The Eastern League is pleased to announce the winners of the Eastern League Player of the Week Award and Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award for the period of July 1st through July 7th:

Bowie Baysox outfielder Ryan McKenna has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of July 1st-July 7th. The 22-year old batted .346 (9-for-26) with two doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs, seven runs scored, three walks, two stolen bases, and a .769 slugging percentage in seven games for the Baysox last week. McKenna, who is a native of Grants Pass, Oregon, reached base at least once in five of the seven games he played in last week and had four multiple hit games, including going 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a 6-2 win at Hartford on Tuesday. The 5'11", 185 lb. slugger led all Eastern League hitters in total bases (20) and slugging percentage (.769) last week. He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in OPS (1.202-2nd), RBIs (8-tied 2nd), runs scored (7-tied 2nd), home runs (3-tied 2nd), stolen bases (2-tied 6th), on-base percentage (.433-7th), hits (9-tied 7th), and batting average (.346-tied 9th). Ryan, who is rated by MLB.com as the seventh best prospect in the Baltimore organization, was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire.

Jack Wynkoop, a left-handed starting pitcher for the Hartford Yard Goats, has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of July 1tst-July 7th. The 6'5", 200 lb. hurler started one game for the Yard Goats last week and had a record of 1-0 with five strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA. Wynkoop, who is a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, made his lone start of the week on Wednesday against the visiting Bowie Baysox and fired a complete game shutout in Hartford's 4-0 victory. He struck out five batters and did not issue a walk while scattering four hits over nine innings of work. The 25-year old ranked first among all Eastern League pitchers in shutouts (1) and WHIP (0.44) last week and tied for the lead in ERA (0.00) and complete games (1). He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in wins (1-tied 3rd) and batting average against (.129-4th). Jack, who has a record of 6-9 with 73 strikeouts and a 3.03 ERA in 17 starts for the Yard Goats this season, was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of the University of South Carolina.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.