McKenna Named EL Player of the Week

July 8, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





BOWIE, Md. - The Eastern League has announced that Baysox OF Ryan McKenna has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of July 1-July 7th.

The 22-year old batted .346 (9-for-26) with two doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs, seven runs scored, three walks, two stolen bases, and a .769 slugging percentage in seven games for the Baysox last week.

McKenna reached base at least once in five of the seven games he played in last week and had four multi-hit games, including going 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a 6-2 win at Hartford on Tuesday.

The 5'11", 185 lb. slugger led all Eastern League hitters in total bases (20) and slugging percentage (.769) last week. He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in OPS (1.202, 2nd), RBIs (8, T-2nd), runs scored (7, T-2nd), home runs (3-tied 2nd), stolen bases (2, T-6th), on-base percentage (.433, 7th), hits (9, T-7th), and batting average (.346, T-9th).

Ryan, who is rated by MLB.com as the No. 7 prospect in the Baltimore organization, was selected by the Orioles in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season. To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.