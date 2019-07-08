Yard Goats Starting Pitcher Jack Wynkoop Named Eastern League Pitcher of Week

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has been informed by the Eastern League that left-handed starting pitcher Jack Wynkoop (WINE-koop) was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week today. He pitched the Yard Goats first ever 9-inning complete game shutout on Wednesday against the Bowie Baysox at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Wynkoop retired 27 of 32 batters faced and permitted just five hits with no walks and five strikeouts in Hartford's 4-0 win. He retired the side in order six times while earning his sixth victory. He is the second Yard Goats pitcher this season to earn a weekly honor by the Eastern League, as Rico Garcia was named EL Pitcher of the Week on June 10th.

Wynkoop became the first Yard Goats pitcher to fire a 9-inning complete game shutout in his franchise record 57th start for Hartford. He pitched for the Yard Goats in 2017 and 2018. The Virginia Beach, Virginia native is the Yard Goats all-time career leader in starts (57), innings pitched (340.2), and ranks third in wins (14) and strikeouts (190).

The 25-year old ranked first among all Eastern League pitchers in shutouts (1) and WHIP (0.44) last week and tied for the lead in ERA (0.00) and complete games (1). He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in wins (1-tied 3rd) and batting average against (.129-4th). Wynkoop, who has a record of 6-9 with 73 strikeouts and a 3.03 ERA in 17 starts for the Yard Goats this season, was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of the University of South Carolina.

The Yard Goats are off for the All-Star break and return to action on Thursday night and host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Donuts Park at 7:05 PM.

