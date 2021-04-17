Dust Devils Fan Cutouts Available Now

April 17, 2021 - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Opening day is fast approaching, and as we prepare for a season with limited in-person capacity, Dust Devils fans will still have the opportunity to help us pack Gesa Stadium every night! Throw on your favorite ball cap and show your Dust Devils support from the comfort of your own home by purchasing your very own Fan Cutout!

Dust Devils Fan Cutouts are only $50.00 for the entire season! Wear your Dust Devils or Viñeros gear to help us enhance the atmosphere this summer at Gesa Stadium. Fans can add a Dust Devils or a Viñeros de Tri-City jersey overlay when submitting your headshot.

All fans will have the option to pick-up their fan cutout at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Purchasing a cutout will enter you for a chance to win a Dust Devils prize pack! Purchase by Friday, April 23rd to ensure your cutout will be seated by Opening Day! Orders will still be taken following this date.

Should the season be delayed, shortened, or canceled due to COVID-19, fans will be contacted directly regarding their cutouts.

The Dust Devils are working hard to ensure a safe and fun environment for the 2021 baseball season. We will be following Major League Baseball and state approved COVID-19 guidelines throughout the 2021 season to ensure our facility is up to standard. We ask that over the course of the next several months you continue to remain patient and flexible with us. We look forward to welcoming fans back to Gesa Stadium all while keeping the safety of our fans, staff, and players as our top priority.

