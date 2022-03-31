Dust Devils Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

The Tri-City Dust Devils are excited to release the 2022 promotional schedule and bring you another season of fun and affordable family entertainment at Gesa Stadium!

The Dust Devils celebrate the earliest Opening Night yet, on Tuesday, April 12th versus the Vancouver Canadians, and will feature a Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Tri-Cities Community Health and a Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to CO-Energy! Some of our most popular promotions will be returning this year, while exciting new promotions and giveaways will make their debuts. Here are some highlights of the upcoming schedule:

Fireworks: There will be 14 fireworks nights this season, with Post-Game Fireworks after every Saturday home game. In addition to Saturday nights, fans can catch Post-Game Fireworks on Opening Night, April 12th, our Independence Day celebration on July 3rd, and the Season Finale on September 11th.

Giveaways: Join us on Friday, July 29th where the first 500 fans will receive a Beach Bag courtesy of Gesa Credit Union. Then in August fans can look forward to the Baseball Card Team Set Giveaway presented by Zuroff Orthodontic Care on Thursday the 11th and our annual Hat Giveaway on Thursday, August 25th. Then our final giveaway of the year comes on Thursday, September 8th, when we'll be handing out a Team Photo thanks to AutoZone.

MARVEL: We're excited to announce a handful of new promotions this year, including the introduction of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond! Friday, July 15th the Dust Devils will don special Captain America inspired uniforms, which will be auctioned off online during the game. Then on August 26th we celebrate Super Hero Night thanks to Gesa Credit Union. Come out for a special guest appearance from the Hulk himself, and bid on a game worn Hulk specialty jersey.

Other Great Nights: Returning to Gesa Stadium this season are some of our most popular promotions: May 12th is Dollars in Your Dog presented by Big 5 Sporting Goods, then Thursday, June 9th lucky fans will Dash for Cash thanks to Wildhorse Resort and Casino, and on Thursday, July 14th come out for a chance to win $21 CASH during $21 An Out Night thanks to Andrea Gathwright with Century 21.

Food & Beverage Promotions: The Dust Devils welcome back Family Feast Nights on every Friday, when hot dogs are on sale for two dollars and 12-ounce Coca-Cola products, ice cream sandwiches, and bags of potato chips will be on sale for one dollar. Coca-Cola Tuesdays will also return, when 21-ounce Coca-Cola products will be just two dollars for every Tuesday home game starting April 26th. Come out Wednesday, July 13th and Wednesday, July 26th for Weenie Wednesday presented by Vern's Food Service.

Single game tickets go on sale TOMORROW, Friday, April 1st! Ticket packages are also available, and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

