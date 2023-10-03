Duly Health and Care Field Ties for Top Spot Amongst Independent Ballparks

JOLIET, IL - The Slammers are pleased to announce that Stadium Journey has ranked Duly Health and Care Field as the 2nd highest rated of the top independent ballparks in the country for 2023. Eric Hasman, a contributor to the site noted "Duly Health and Care Field has a surprising lot of pros to make it one of the best ballparks in the Chicagoland area. It offers a wraparound concourse, creative food options, cheap prices, a healthy selection of craft beers, and an active surrounding neighborhood to make it well worth your while to visit."

Stadium Journey gave the stadium a perfect 5 for Food & Beverage, Access, and Return on Investment, while Atmosphere, Neighborhood, and Extras all rated a 4. The final FANFARE Score was a 4.29, ranking the stadium at the top of the list along with two other stadiums.

Slammers General Manager Heather Mills said, "We are very pleased to rank so highly in Stadium Journey's ballpark ranking this year. The ranking is an overall evaluation of the fans' game day experience, and we try every game to make the fan experience the best part of what we do."

