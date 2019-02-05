Drillers to Host Job Fair at ONEOK Field

February 5, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





Do you know someone looking for a fun summer job? Would you like to earn some extra cash working evenings & weekends at one of the coolest places in Tulsa? If so, come out & bring a friend to ONEOK Field, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 from 9:00 - 1:00 for the 2019 Drillers Job Fair.

More than 100 Game Day positions are available. LIVE Interviews will be conducted to fill various positions at the ballpark. All attendees are encouraged to bring a completed Gameday Application to the job fair to save time.

LIVE interviews will be available for a variety of positions including:

Ushers

Merchandise

Suites Attendants & Servers

Promo Team Members

Hornsby's Hangout Attendants

Porters

Ticket Takers

Parking

Cleanup

Cooks

Food/Beverage Hawkers

Servers

Concession Stand Leads

Concession Stand Attendants

Concession Support/Maintenance Warehouse

All new employees will earn a minimum of $8.25 per hour and are eligible to work most all Drillers & other special events at ONEOK Field beginning in March.

Again, please bring a completed Gameday Application for this event and we look forward to seeing you here!

