Drillers Home Stand Resumes on Tuesday

April 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

The Tulsa Drillers longest home stand of the season will continue with a six-game series versus the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) from April 30 through May 5 at ONEOK Field. It will be the first meetings this season between the two teams.

The series will feature two day games, a morning game on Wednesday, May 1 beginning at 11:00 a.m. and a 1:00 p.m. start for the series finale on Sunday, May 5.

The other four games in the series will have evening starts with the opener on Tuesday, April 30 starting at 6:00 p.m. The games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (May 2-4) will all begin at 7:00 p.m.

The promotions lineup for the series is headlined by back-to-back Fireworks Shows for the Friday and Saturday games (May 3 and 4).

The series will open with $2 Tuesday where fans can purchase Kia Lawn tickets for just $2 each (plus the $1 Oklahoma ticket fee) and $2 hot dogs as well as several other selected concession items.

Thursday will be another Triple Play Thursday with Drillers T-Shirts to the first 1,000 fans, several drink specials and an appearance from the King Cabbage Brass Band.

The series will conclude with FUNday Sunday and our Cinco de Mayo celebration. The first 500 fans will receive a Drillers sombrero, and we will have $1 Street Tacos and $5.99 margaritas.

A complete list of promotions with descriptions is below.

Individual tickets for all six games in the series are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

April 30-May 5 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Tuesday, April 30 First Pitch at 6:00 PM / Gates Open at 5:00 PM

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

It's Tuesday and that mean the night of discounts is here with another $2 Tuesday. It's a special starting time of 6:00 p.m. and fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each as well as get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between 5-7 p.m. in the main concession stands. $2 Tuesday is made possible by $2 News Oklahoma, TulsaRecycles.com and 106.1 The Twister.

Wednesday, May 1 First Pitch at 11:00 a.m. / Gates Open at 9:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 10:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL

We play baseball in the a.m. this Wednesday at ONEOK Field. This is the perfect excuse to miss work and catch some baseball under the sun! During most games this season, there will be a pregame Happy Half Hour where fans can enjoy $4.59 domestic beers at the main concession stands and $5.99 High Noon vodka cans at all stadium bars. For all kids in attendance, Hornsby will present his anti-bullying program in front of the Field Reserved sections. Day baseball is made possible by Andy B's and AM 1430 The Buzz.

Thursday, May 2 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 TRIPLE PLAY THURSDAY

We continue the home stand with another Triple Play Thursday! Each Thursday fans can enjoy $3 selected 16-ounce domestic beers, $4 selected 12-ounce craft beers and $3 souvenir cup sodas. This night will feature $3 Bud and Bud Light and $4 DrillVill IPAs and Celsius Energy Drinks. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands. Triple Play Thursday is made possible by Reach Clothing, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

DRILLVILLE T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a blue, DrillVille t-shirt courtesy of Reach Clothing. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

LIVE MUSIC FROM THE KING CABBAGE BRASS BAND

The renowned King Cabbage Brass Band will be on hand to perform and entertain fans before and during the game courtesy of Celsius Energy Drink.

TOAST TO HARRY CARAY

Join us at the Busch Scoreboard Bar for our annual toast to Harry Caray as we honor the life and legacy of the legendary broadcaster. The first 100 fans, ages 21 and up, to visit the Busch Scoreboard Bar after the gates open, will get a free 12-ounce Busch Light to join in on our toast to Caray at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 3 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS/ MARVEL'S DEFENDERS OF THE DIAMOND©

It's Friday so that means a huge Firework Show will light up Downtown Tulsa at ONEOK Field! It's also our Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night as we bring back the Marvel inspired uniforms with all-new jerseys and hats for 2024! Friday Night Fireworks and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond© is made possible by Indigo Technologies, News On 6, 106.9 KHits and The Blitz 1170 AM.

MARVEL JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to go home with one of the player's Marvel jerseys by participating in our silent auction that will take place during the game. The auction will be located on the concourse behind home plate and will begin when the gates open and will close on the first pitch of bottom of the seventh inning.

Saturday, May 4 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS & STAR WARS NIGHT

It's the second night of back-to-back Fireworks Shows on Grand Slam Saturday! It's also May 4 and that means Star Wars Night with the Drillers wearing special Star Wars-themed jerseys featuring Jar Jar Binks. There will be several Star Wars characters on hand as well as clips from the movie series featured on the stadium video board. This special night will start early with a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. before everything concludes with a large, postgame Fireworks Show. Grand Slam Saturday is made possible by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, NewsChannel 8 and K95.5.

Sunday, May 5 First Pitch at 1:00 PM / Gates Open at 11:45 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FUNDAY SUNDAY

We conclude the home stand with another FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE and are invited to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

CINCO DE MAYO

The first 500 fans to enter through the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Sombrero courtesy of Ferguson Kia. There will also be several food and drink specials in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, including $1 Street Tacos, $5.99 Margaritas and $4.49 Modelos.

KIDS CATCH ON THE FIELD

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

