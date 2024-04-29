Two-Week Homestand Starts Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI - Your Corpus Christi Hooks open a two-week homestand with six games against the Frisco RoughRiders Tuesday, April 30 through Sunday, May 5 at Whataburger Field.

With Buc Days getting underway, award-winning Mutton Bustin' Night is being reprised for Friday, May 3, as postgame kids ride sheep in centerfield. To celebrate, the first 2,000 receive a Mutton Bustin' Sammy Bobblehead. The evening and bobblehead are presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union. And...don't forget Bud Light Friday Fireworks!

Saturday, May 4 is a special 3:05 pm start time. Ballpark gates open at 1:35 with the first 2,000 through the turnstiles taking home a Hooks Pirate Hawaiian Shirt, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers.

Along with Dollar Day and H-E-B Kids Day, Sunday, May 5 is Coastal Bend Women of Sports Night, presented by Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi. First pitch is 5:05 pm, but the CITGO Cotton Club will host a free Women of Sports Panel Event from 2 to 3:30, where professional athletes and sports professionals share their stories and interact with the public.

The Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Fans can show their Hooks ticket from the April 30-May 5 series at Buc Days for a free single day gate entry ticket providing access to the Stripes Carnival, Treasure Island, Buckin' Marlin Stage and other non-Arena attractions from May 2-5.

Tuesday, April 30 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- WellMed Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, May 1 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, May 2 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, May 3 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mutton' Bustin Night presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union

- First 2,000 fans receive a Mutton Bustin' Sammy Bobblehead from Texas Bridge Credit Union

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, May 4 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 3:05 pm (gates open 1:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Pirate Hawaiian Shirt from Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

*Sunday, May 5 vs. San Antonio Missions: 5:05 pm (gates open 4:05 pm)

*- Coastal Bend Women of Sports Night presented by Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi

- Free Women of Sports Night Panel Event in CITGO Cotton Club from 2 to 3:30 pm

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- Whataburger Youth Sports Day

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

