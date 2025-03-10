DRAMATIC FINISH: Anthem RC vs Miami Sharks
March 10, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video
You Won't Believe This Ending!
An unbelievable ending to a rugby match! This Week 3 showdown from the 2025 Major League Rugby season had everything
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby
For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from March 10, 2025
- Seawolves Claim Last-Minute Win over Free Jacks in 2025 Coffee Cup Clash Home Opener - Seattle Seawolves
- Hounds Secure Bonus Point Win over the Miami Sharks - Chicago Hounds
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anthem Rugby Carolina Stories
- Gafa Looks to Build with Anthem in 2025 After Rookie of the Year Campaign
- Anthem Rugby Carolina Names Patrick Stack as First Team President
- Meet the 2024 MLR Draft's Second Overall Pick: Neil Trainor
- Meet the 2024 MLR Draft's First Overall Pick: Erich Storti
- Anthem Plays Close with vs. Old Glory DC