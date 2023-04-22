Dominant Pitching, Hitting Lead Shuckers to Doubleheader Sweep Over Trash Pandas

Biloxi Shuckers' Justin Jarvis in action

MADISON, AL - Behind an offensive explosion that saw the Biloxi Shuckers set a new season-high for runs in game one, and a pitching performance that gave them a third shutout win on the season in game two, the Shuckers swept a doubleheader on Saturday against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field.

The doubleheader sweep was the first for the Shuckers since August 3, 2022, against the Mississippi Braves. The Shuckers also recorded a new season-high in runs scored over any two-game span.

In game one, the Shuckers fell behind early off three first-inning runs from Rocket City, but a six-run second catapulted them into the lead. In the inning, the Shuckers used four walks, two hit batters, a wild pitch and a grand slam from Ethan Murray, his first home run of the year, to take a 6-3 lead.

Rocket City etched a run back in the third with a single from Kevin Maitan, but the Shuckers scored six unanswered, starting with an RBI double from Jackson Chourio in the fourth. In the fifth, the Shuckers were walked three times and hit once before Freddy Zamora lined a single to center to score two more. Tyler Black later singled home a run to make it 11-4. A wild pitch in the seventh brought home the final run of the game to make it 12-4.

Robbie Baker (1-0) earned the win for the Shuckers after two scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Sam Bachman (2-1) took the loss. The Shuckers' staff piled up the strikeouts with 14 in the game, their fifth straight with at least 10.

Both the pitching and offense continued for Biloxi in game two. Shuckers starter Justin Jarvis notched his sixth career 10-strikeout game over six scoreless innings. The Shuckers' staff struck out 12, bringing their total up to 66 over the first five games of the series.

Zamora led the offense with a two-RBI single in the third and a two-run home run in the fifth to give the Shuckers a 4-0 lead. In the seventh, The Shuckers scored four more off six walks, a fielder's choice and a hit batter.

Abner Uribe shut the door with two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh inning. Both strikeouts came on 102 MPH fastballs, the fastest pitch thrown by a Shuckers player in 2023.

Jarvis (1-1) earned the win while Victor Mederos (0-1) took the loss. Both Jackson Chourio and Carlos Rodriguez tallied three-hit games, their first in 2023.

The Shuckers and Trash Pandas are set to meet in the series finale tomorrow afternoon at 2:35 p.m. at Toyota Field. With a win, the Shuckers would win their first six-game series in 2023.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers will return to MGM Park on Tuesday, April 25 for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves.

