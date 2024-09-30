Dominant Mexico Women Down U.S. 10-4

September 30, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Mexico women defeated the United States women 10-4 in an indoor exhibition match at Ontario's Toyota Arena on Sunday afternoon. The visitors from south of the border benefited from their superior cohesiveness, as the squad that took the field in the rivalry clash was made up entirely of players from club team Savage Femenil, which is preparing to compete as Mexico in the upcoming Women's Minifootball World Cup in Croatia. Silvia Castillo led the charge for the winning side on attack, bagging two goals and an assist.

The game's opening quarter was dominated by El Tri, which jumped out to a commanding lead. The day's first goal was a beauty set up by a clever backheel from Nely Ramos, who touched the ball into the path of a streaking Damaris Sánchez down the left. The defender deftly opened up her hips and sent a right-footed curler past the opposition netminder. After Evelin Sáenz doubled the advantage, her teammate Andrea Gallegos set up Alejandra Rodríguez for the third, followed by a Silvia Castillo tally that made it 4-0.

The U.S. pulled one back in the second period, Kassi Massey converting from teen sensation Scottie Antonucci. However, Mexico subsequently reestablished its previous cushion, as Daniela Vidal pounced on a goalkeeping error for a 5-1 scoreline. While the home side made it into halftime without suffering any further damage, the visitors did grab their sixth inside the third quarter, Samara Gómez this time curling a right-footed effort inside the far post from the left side of the box. Castillo played provider on the goal, which much resembled the first of the game by Sánchez.

The Americans made it a contest by scoring twice before the end of the period. First, Jazmin Smith sent a header just under the crossbar. Then, Mimi Rangel converted from Antonucci to cut the Stars and Stripes' deficit to 3-6

Mexico would seal the deal in the game's closing quarter. After Castillo completed her brace for a four-goal advantage, Antonucci slotted home on a clever heel touch by Rangel for the Americans' final tally of the match, followed by three unanswered from El Tri to put the victory beyond doubt. Valeria Macías and Gómez both found the back of the net, but the best piece of skill was saved for last, Rodríguez popping the ball into the air and Ramos making it 10-4 on a bicycle kick from the edge of the penalty area.

