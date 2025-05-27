Doing Work for the Red Wolves!: USL League One Player of the Week - Josh Ramos
May 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
USL League One today announced the Team of the Week for Week 12 of the 2025 regular season, with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC defender Josh Ramos named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after playing a key role in his side's 2-1 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday night.
