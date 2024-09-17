Dock Spiders to Host Pick-A-Seat Event at Herr-Baker Field

September 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The regular season is over, and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are already planning for 2025! Stop by Herr-Baker Field this Saturday, September 21 between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to purchase or renew your 2025 ticket package. The Marian University baseball team will be hosting games on Saturday as part of their fall ball schedule.

The "Pick-A-Seat" event features members of the Dock Spiders ticket staff available to assist fans with questions, purchases of new packages, and renewals of current packages. Our staff will also be ready to show off available seats and group areas to interested fans. The first 100 fans to attend will receive a complimentary promotional item.

Fans won't want to delay in purchasing or renewing their ticket package. Many great benefits await, including a complimentary exclusive Season Ticket Holder Jersey for a limited time only. Many of the same, great packages return for 2025 - plus NEW in 2025 is the Bang for Your Buck Package, which includes a combination of Tuesday and Thursday games. Ticket packages start as low as $70 and ticket package pricing will remain unchanged for 2025.

The Team Store will be open during the event, as well. Game-used home jerseys and other closeout deals will highlight the store's offerings.

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. The home schedule will be announced this offseason and will once again feature giveaway items, daily specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

