Dock Spiders Hot Stove Event Set for March 9

FOND DU LAC, WI - All fans are invited to a Hot Stove Meet & Greet event hosted by the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Wednesday, March 9 at Horicon Bank (854 E. Johnson St., Fond du Lac, WI) from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Zac Charbonneau, the team's on-field manager, and General Manager Jim Misudek, will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the upcoming season, and preview the preliminary 2022 roster.

The doors for the event will open at 6:00 p.m. with complimentary light snacks available. Charbonneau will be available for photos and autographs from 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and admission is FREE. The first 100 fans at the event will be entered to win a VIP Suite for a 2022 home game!

Weaver, the Dock Spiders fun-loving mascot, will be available for photos and fans who attend the event will experience the unveiling of the new 2022 Dock Spiders road hat. Those in attendance will have the first opportunity to purchase the new on-field hats.

The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. In five seasons as part of the Northwoods League, the Dock Spiders have made the playoffs four times and have won two league championships.

Ticket packages and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com. The popular Souvenir 7 Ticket Package was recently announced and features three bobbleheads, two pairs of socks, an adjustable hat, and a player t-shirt. Season-long daily promotions and theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

