Diamondbacks' First-Round Pick Tommy Troy Joins Hops

Hillsboro, OR - Tommy Troy, the Arizona Diamondbacks' first round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft has been assigned to High-A Hillsboro, the Diamondbacks and Hillsboro Hops announced on Tuesday. Troy will be batting third and playing shortstop for the Hops on Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canadians. Tickets for the game can still be purchased at Hillsborohops.com or by calling 503-640-0887.

Troy, 21, was the 12th overall selection in this year's draft following his Junior year at Stanford. He led the Cardinal to a Pac-12 regular season championship and third straight College World Series berth, while hitting .394/.478/.699 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI. Troy was teammates at Stanford in 2021 with former Hop and West Linn High School star, Tim Tawa. Troy had a superb summer leading into his final year of college in the prestigious Cape Cod League, where he hit .310 for Cotuit with an OPS of .917.

After inking his first professional contract on July 17th, Troy was assigned to the ACL D-backs Red team in the Arizona Complex League. The first-rounder hit .455/.563/.636 and was 5-for-11 with 5 RBI over a four game span.

The shortstop will be the first 2023 draft pick to debut with the Hops. According to Baseball America, Troy is a top 100 MLB prospect, checking in at #87 on the list.

