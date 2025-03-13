Deputy's 3 Points Leads the Way in 4-3 OT Thriller

DUBUQUE, IA - Three out of the four match ups between the Muskegon Lumberjacks (29-13-4-4, 66 pts.) and Dubuque Fighting Saints (34-14-1-2, 71 pts.) ended with 4-3 final scores, and in Saturday night it was the Jacks coming away with the overtime 4-3 victory.

Just:16 seconds into the game, the Fighting Saints opened the scoring to take a 1-0 lead. Matthew Desiderio fired a shot from the far side of the blue line that Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) stopped with a pad save. The puck bounced off the pad and right to the stick of Heikki Ruohonen at the top of the crease for an easy rebound tap in goal.

Halfway through the period at the 9:24 mark the Saints doubled up to make it 2-0. Jonathan Morello entered the offensive zone on the far side of the ice with the puck. As he moved down the wall, Morello fired a pass across the slot to Colin Frank on the near side. The right-handed shot caught the pass on his forehand and ripped a shot to the back of the net for his 9th goal of the season.

Momentum shifted in the second period in favor of the lumberjacks to the tune of a 17-6 advantage in shots and a pair of goals to tie the game 2-2. The first goal came at the 6:11 mark from Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN). Keeping the puck in the offensive zone, David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) carried the puck down the near side and slid a pass to the middle of the slot for Veilleux. A wicked wrister sent the puck over the netminder's shoulder and into the back of the net for Veilleux's 6th goal of the season.

Another defenseman scored the second goal for the Jacks at 12:35. While on a 5-on-3 power play Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) carried the puck across the blue line to the near side of the offensive zone. Criss crossing with Luka Radivojevic (Trencin, SVK), he slid the puck to Radivojevic on the far side. A one-time blast tied the game and gave Radivojevic his first career USHL goal.

Early in the third period the teams traded goals to bring the score to 3-3. First, the Jacks struck with a goal off the stick of Deputy. A clean zone exit saw Veilleux play the puck up the near side wall to Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA) and a head man pass to Deputy in the neutral zone. With speed Deputy entered the offensive end on the near side and cut towards the middle of the slot before firing a shot to the back of the net for his 3rd point of the game.

Just:38 seconds later at the 4:56 mark of the frame Cole Spicer tapped the puck to the back of the net on a quick zone entry for the Saints. Ruohonen picked up the primary assist for his second point of the game.

In overtime David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) won the opening faceoff and possession for the Jacks. Lawrence carried the puck into the offensive zone and after playing pass with Finn McLaughlin (Canmore, AB, CAN) found himself alone in the slot with the puck. His shot whistled past the goalies to end the game and give the Jacks the 4-3 final.

In the end, Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (15-8-2-1) earned the win with 23 saves on 26 shots against. Liam Beerman (12-1-1-2) earned the loss with 32 saves on 36 shots against.

Next week, the Jacks will hit the road and take on the Fargo Force in a two-game weekend series at Scheels Arena. For game times, broadcast information, and more, visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.

