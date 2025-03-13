Intense Third Period Forces Overtime. Jacks Fall 4-3

DUBUQUE, IA - The first 40 minutes weren't the prettiest for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (28-13-4-4, 64 pts.), but the final 20 saw them tie the game and control the momentum to force overtime against the Dubuque Fighting Saints (34-14-0-2, 70 pts). Ultimately, a 2-on-0 rush led to the Saints' overtime winner.

Dubuque opened the scoring 70 seconds into the game with their first shot. The puck made its way to the far side of the blue line for Kristian Kostadinski to receive. A shot wired to the top corner of the net gave the Saints a 1-0 lead.

It didn't take long for the Jacks to respond. Infact it was just 2:10 later when David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) led a 2-on-1 rush into the offensive zone. Looking to send the puck across the slot to Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD), Klee's pass went off a defenseman and to the back of the net for his 17th goal of the season.

Halfway through the period, the Saints struck again to take a 2-1 lead in the first intermission. Michael Barron held the puck in the near side corner and sent a pass to the top of the crease for Torkel Jennersjo for an easy back door tap in at the 9:21 mark.

The Saints opened the scoring in the second period, extending their lead to 3-1. Heikki Ruohonen worked his way down the near side wall and below the circle before cutting towards the net. Ruohonen put the puck on his back hand and roofed a shot to the far side corner of the net just 1:18 into the middle stanza.

Moments later the Jacks responded again. Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN) sent the puck up the far side of the ice to Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN). As he entered the offensive zone Stewart lowered his shoulder and drove towards the middle of the slot. A quick move to his forehand allowed him to lift the puck over the Dubuque netminder for his 13th goal of the season.

Just one goal came in the third period, and the Jacks tied the game 3-3 to force overtime. 12:23 into the period the Jacks used a strong forecheck to cause a turnover deep in the Dubuque zone. The puck popped to the front of the net where Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) was ready and waiting to tap it to the back of the net.

In overtime the teams traded opportunities, but a quick breakout for the Saints sent them down the ice on a 2-on-0 rush. Jonathan Morello slid a pass across the slot to Gavin Cornforth who in one motion caught the pass and ripped a shot across the goal line to give his team the 4-3 (OT) win.

Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (14-8-2-1) earned the loss on his record with 26 saves on 30 shots against. Jan Spunar (21-12-0-0) earned the win for the Saints with 22 saves on 25 shots sent his direction.

Tomorrow night, the teams close the weekend series and the season-long series at 8:05 pm EST at ImOn Arena. For a broadcast and more information on the game, visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.

