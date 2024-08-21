Defenseman Miedema Joining Ice Bears

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed rookie defenseman Sebastian Miedema to their training camp roster for October. Miedema spent last season at NCAA Division III Nichols College after two years at Division I Lake Superior State University.

"Sebastian was a D1 transfer who comes highly recommended from people I trust in the hockey world," said head coach John Gurskis. "He played nearly 30 minutes per game for Nichols and was still able to finish with a plus rating. He's able to play in all situations for us."

A native of Sweden, Miedema played in 23 games for Nichols last season. He spent most of his junior career in Sweden, but wrapped up his junior career playing 18 games for Sioux Falls in the USHL.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to start my pro hockey career in Knoxville with the Ice Bears," said Miedema. " I hope to bring a strong two-way game and solid defense. I want to contribute offensively and be creative with the puck. I'll do everything I can to make a positive impact."

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, Oct. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

