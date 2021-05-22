Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday

Saturday, May 22, 2021 l Game # 17

Four Winds Field l South Bend, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (10-6) at South Bend Cubs (6-9)

RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.00) vs. RH Peyton Remy (1-1, 3.68)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 2, South Bend 2. This is the only series in 2021 between the two clubs.

Last Game: Friday: South Bend 5, Dayton 0. The Cubs scored four unearned runs in the third inning and four South Bend pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout. The Dragons advanced only one runner as far as second base on the night. Their only extra base hit was a double by Mariel Bautista. Dragons reliever Sam Hellinger provided one of the best bullpen efforts of the year over three scoreless innings. At one point, Hellinger struck out six consecutive batters, finishing with seven while retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced.

Roster Addition: First baseman/outfielder Alex McGarry has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona. McGarry was batting .360 with Daytona and had connected on four home runs in just seven games. His home run total and .960 slugging percentage both ranked second in the Low-A Southeast League. He spent two seasons at Oregon State in 2019-20, appearing in 63 games for the Beavers and batting .292 with 11 home runs in 216 at-bats. He was selected First Team All-PAC 12 in 2019 when he batted .293 with eight home runs in 49 games. McGarry was selected First Team All-State at Columbia River High School in Vancouver, Washington in 2016.

Player Notes

Reliever Eddy Demurias has two saves and has not allowed a run in 6.1 innings, giving up only three hits with a .143 opponent's batting average.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 7.1 innings, surrendering just three hits and five walks. He has struck out 14 of 31 batters faced.

Ricky Salinas in his last two appearances: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 SO.

Spencer Stockton has allowed only two runs in 12.2 innings, giving up seven hits (.163 avg. against). He is tied for fifth in the league in opponent's batting average and tied for eighth in ERA at 1.42.

Lyon Richardson ranks third in the league in ERA at 1.10. He has given up two earned runs in 16.1 innings.

Team Notes

The Dragons have a road record of 7-3. Their road losses have come by scores of 1-0 (6 innings), 3-0 (Wednesday night), and 5-0 (last night).

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 15 of the 16 games they have played this season.

The team scoring first this season (Dragons or their opponent) has gone on to win 14 of the 16 games.

HITTING: The Dragons rank second in the league in batting average (.237) despite batting just .197 over the last six games. The Dragons are third in total bases and home runs.

The Dragons have stolen 28 bases in 16 games, a pace for 210 in a 120 game season (the pace for a 140 game season would be 245). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011 (140 games), when Billy Hamilton stole 103. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in 2019.

The Dragons are batting .269 with a .463 slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers; .229 with a .336 slugging percentage vs. RHP.

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have allowed an opponent batting average of .198 (best in the league). The Dragons rank third in team ERA (3.11).

Dragons relief pitchers have posted an ERA of 1.07 over the last eight games, allowing only four earned runs in 33.2 innings.

FIELDING: The Dragons committed have committed only 11 errors in 16 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sun., May 23 (2:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-2, 5.02) at South Bend RH Chris Kachmar (0-1, 5.40)

Tue., May 25 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (1-1, 3.21)

Wed., May 26 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-0, 1.42)

Thu., May 27 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-1, 1.10)

Fri., May 28 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., May 29 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Noah Davis TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., May 30 (2:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft TV: Dayton's CW (26)

