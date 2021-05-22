TinCaps Game Information: May 22 vs. Lansing

May 22, 2021 - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-9) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (8-8)

Saturday, May 22 (6:35 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 5 of 6 in Series | | Home Game 10 of 60 | Game 16 of 120

LHP Ethan Elliott (0.60 ERA) vs. RHP Colin Peluse (1.13 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps have dropped two in a row with a 7-1 L to Lansing last night. The 'Caps mustered just 4 hits, once of which being a double from Tirso Ornelas. RHP Edwuin Bencomo was fantastic out of the bullpen again, allowing just 2 H in 4.1 IP, lowering his ERA to 0.64.

THAT'S A BADDDD MAN: Tonight, the TinCaps run one of the best pitchers in MiLB thus far to the mound in LHP Ethan Elliott. Elliott leads High-A Central and is top-10 in all of Minor League Baseball in K's (28), and leads the High-A Central in ERA (0.60), K/9 (16.8), K% (56%), and WHIP (0.47).

MORE NOTABLE NUMBERS: Leads HAC in K% (56%). That's 28 of 50 batters faced... 1st in K/9 (16.8), 3rd in Swinging Strike % (21%), 4th in Fly Ball % (58%), 4th in Opposite Field % (47%), 2nd in FIP (1.09, only behind teammate Edwuin Bencomo), 3rd in BABIP (.167)... 65% of the pitches he's thrown have been for strikes

GOOD TO SEE YOU!: On Thursday night, Parkview Field welcomed in its largest crowd of the season, with 2,574 people coming to support the TinCaps. The game was sold out prior to first pitch. Last night, the announced attendance was just 50 patrons under that, at 2,524-another sell-out. Tonight's game sold out this morning.

RUIZ IN REVIEW: Agustin Ruiz, after tying a franchise record with 8 RBIs in a single game on Tuesday, now has 4 homers and 15 RBIs in 13 games. As a 19-year-old in 2019, Ruiz finished the season with 4 homers and 55 RBIs in 120 games. He hit all 4 of those homers between June 8-26. He didn't reach 15 RBIs until his 21st game. He is currently the High-A Central's active leader in RBIs, with Dayton's Brian Rey (19) being transferred to AA-Chattanooga yesterday.

TORRID TIRSO: OF Tirso Ornelas had a rough go through his first 9 games, hitting just .088 and .120 on balls in play (BABIP). In the past three games, Ornelas is 6-11 with 4 doubles, and has upped his average by 112 points, to .200.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: INF Kelvin Melean is in the midst of a 7-game hitting streak, dating back to May 7th. However, Melean did go 0-1 in a pinch-hit appearance with Triple-A El Paso on May 17th before returning to Fort Wayne.

LEAGUE HITTING LEADERS: Jawuan Harris: 4th Line Drive % (32%), 7th in BABIP (.389)... Agustin Ruiz: 2nd RBIs (15), T-4th HR (4)... Jonny Homza: tied 6th Runs (11)... Tirso Ornelas: T-1st in 2B (6)

LEAGUE PITCHING LEADERS: Ethan Elliott: 1st Strikeouts (28), 1st K/9 (16.8), 1st Average Against (.085), 1st WHIP (0.47), 1st ERA (0.60)... Edwuin Bencomo: 2nd ERA (0.64), 2nd WHIP (0.64), 3rd Average Against (.146), tied 5th Strikeouts (21)... Carter Loewen: T-1st Saves (3)... Matt Waldron: T-4th in BB% (3.5%)

